It was quite miraculous that two young women who suffer the same rare illness live minutes away from each other.
Leilani Innes, 19, of Lilli Pilli and Coady Gillis, 21, of Caringbah were strangers until two months ago, when chronic conditions formed their bond.
Both girls battle debilitating vascular disorders. Ms Innes was diagnosed with compression syndromes, which include Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS), which places strain on the abdomen, and Nutcracker Syndrome, a vein disorder.
"It was a long road to being diagnosed," Ms Innes said. "I was bed-bound in pain, clutching my abdomen in a foetal position. When I stood up, I would pass out. It took away my ability to eat, created malnutrition issues and fatigue. The only thing I could have was water. I was being told that I had anxiety and an eating disorder."
It wasn't until she read about University of Maryland Associate Professor, Khanjan Nagarsheth, that she finally felt her pleas for help were being answered, and she had successful surgery in the US.
"He was doing new type of surgery where the left kidney is moved down," Ms Innes said. "On a phone consult, he said 'I think you have it'. Doctors here would say 'no, that's too rare'. I felt abandoned. The surgery changed my life but was expensive. No one deserves to have to travel overseas to access a foreign medical system just to get treatment."
Ms Innes was determined to help others, including Ms Gillis, who also has MALS, among another condition, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a connective tissue disorder.
Ms Gillis experienced severe gastro symptoms when she was in Year 12 at De La Salle Cronulla. "It was a horrendous, stabbing pain when I ate. I felt like I was under water gasping for air. I stopped eating and lost about 35 kilograms in a year. I developed an extreme fear of food. I was checked for intolerances, and it was brushed off as IBS or gastritis."
She had surgery this year, which provided some relief. But she requires fluids to stabilise her heart and blood pressure. The medical student from the University of Wollongong met Ms Innes after a GP put them in touch.
"It's comforting to know someone who has been through this shared experience. It made my path to treatment more streamlined," Ms Gillis said.
"It's nice to talk to someone who understands. We are so close," Ms Innes said.
The girls are part of a Facebook group 'Beyond Rare', launched by Ms Innes, that raises awareness of compression syndromes. "It's never going to have thousands of members, but it might be life-changing," she said.
Ms Gillis would like to get the same treatment as her friend in the US, and hopes the community can help fundraise her treatment costs.
"I'm financially independent and can't afford it," Ms Gillis said. "I want to finish uni and have a normal life."
