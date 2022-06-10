St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Meet the Locals

Sutherland Shire girls bond through Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:21am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From strangers to supporters: Coady Gillis, 21, and Leilani Innes, 19, share the same chronic and rare disorder. Picture: John Veage

It was quite miraculous that two young women who suffer the same rare illness live minutes away from each other.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.