Preparing people for the end of their life is all in a day's work for Woolooware's Kim Somerville.
It's the ultimate caring role, one that is highly emotional, but also incredibly supportive. Giving terminally ill patients their final moments of comfort, and their families a chance to say goodbye, is far less frightening than it is calming, she says.
Mrs Somerville, 46, is an end of life doula, or a 'death doula' as known in the inner circle. A privately funded service, she gives terminally ill adults, and recently children, the opportunity to care for them in their home, a hospital or aged care facility.
Describing herself as an 'informed companion', she supports people through the transition into death, and with their grief and mourning. From attending medical appointments to creating a vigil at the time of death, Mrs Somerville says the idea is to "see more meaning created around death."
Being in the palliative care ward at Calvary Kogarah, where she still works as a casual, she is also part of a team of specialists at a holistic independent funeral director at Life Rites, Hurstville. Although she is a qualified palliative care nurse with 20 years experience, her role is non-medical, and rather one of guidance.
Mrs Somerville says there is a lot of fear and uncertainty around dying, so the aim is to ensure people do not feel alone or isolated during what can often be an anxious experience.
"End of life doulas are a reassuring presence, with knowledge of the death process," she said. "We are a compassionate resource for families who may be overwhelmed at the impending death of their loved one."
The majority of people she cares for are those who have been given a terminal cancer diagnosis. She has cared for parents of premature babies, to recently a six year old girl whose family wanted her to die in her home instead of a hospice. Another patient, a man in his 60s, whose was cared for at home during the peak of COVID-19.
"Many people didn't get to see their loved ones in hospital during that time," Mrs Somerville said. "I saw a need for patients and their families to have more information and understanding to help navigate death but then came lots of unfortunate gaps in the health system, which created a demand. Community palliative care nurses are very busy. Through the pandemic in the past two years, we had more of our patients choosing to die at home."
Mrs Somerville welcomes the passing of the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill, which was made legal in NSW in May this year. It was the last state in Australia to pass legislation that extends choice to those suffering from terminal and incurable illnesses, so they may die with dignity.
The new legislation will continue to ensure palliative care options are accessible, and it will take up to 18 months for the laws to come into effect.
"There is definitely a place for it," Mrs Somerville said. "It needs to be mandated properly but it will be a huge relief for many people and great that they will have the option of having control over their life.
"Some people struggle and suffer for longer. It makes me think of a beautiful patient who has Motor neurone disease. He proudly lives on his own, and he's talked about trying to end things himself. It's a debilitating condition."
The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association also supported the new law, but stated it would continue to campaign for nurse-to-patient ratios in palliative care inpatient settings to support those with a terminal illness achieving better access to high quality, well-resourced palliative care.
