The Australian Paramedics Association (APA) has entered its second last day of industrial action, before the matter is heard at 1pm on Monday, May 30, by the Industrial Relations Commission. Thousands of NSW paramedics have been refusing to input billing details on internal electronic medical records for NSW Health since May 27. Union members have also banned staff movements, which would see them relocated to another station once on-shift. It is part of a two-week escalation of industrial action in the lead up to next month's state budget. APA (NSW), which represents the majority of paramedics employed by NSW Ambulance, is demanding firm commitments on a wage increase, 1500 extra staff, and funding for specialists and referral networks to address workload and ease worsening bed block. A new staff survey by the APA revealed two thirds of respondents considered leaving the role. "It's disheartening but not at all surprising that so many paramedics are considering a career change," APA (NSW) Secretary Gary Wilson said. "In the past month, almost eight in 10 [paramedics] have attended a patient who they believe was negatively impacted by extended response times. "We've faced three years of floods, fires, and COVID-19, and have received no meaningful recognition or support from our leaders in government." The action is being taken until the end of the day shift on Wednesday, June 1. People are urged to only call for an ambulance if it is an emergency.

