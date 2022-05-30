Free flu shots for all in June

latest-news, nsw health flu 2022

The chilly weather may be the ideal reminder for people who haven't yet had their influenza shot, to get the jab ahead of what is predicted to be a rampant flu season. It comes as NSW Health announced a free flu jab that will be available to all residents in a month-long blitz from June 1 in an effort to combat this year's expected severe influenza season. With a sharp increase in flu cases already, the NSW Government will fund flu vaccinations at GPs and pharmacies until June 30. Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said there were 1140 cases of respiratory illness notified this week, compared with 766 in the previous week and 150 presentations and admissions to hospitals. "We strongly urge everyone over six months of age to get a flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones, as the virus is easily spread and potentially deadly," Dr Chant said. "This is particularly important for those in high-risk groups, such as the elderly and children aged six months to five years. If you live in an aged or disability care facility, are aged over 65 or are immunocompromised, now is the time to book in. "We also recommend a COVID-19 winter booster if you are eligible, as both flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time." The Commonwealth Government provides vaccines for vulnerable populations, and funds GPs through the MBS to administer vaccines. But the role of pharmacies is crucial and the NSW Government is funding community pharmacies to deliver influenza vaccinations this June. NSW Health has also permitted pharmacies to administer flu vaccines to children aged five years old, reduced from 10 years, making it easier for families to be vaccinated together. GPs will be reimbursed for any flu stock they have already purchased that is used in the month of June for this vaccination program. The Commonwealth Government provides free flu vaccine for those considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from the flu, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from six months of age, children from six months to under five years of age, people with serious health conditions (including severe asthma, diabetes, cancer, immune disorders, obesity, kidney, heart, lung or liver disease), pregnant women and people aged 65 and over. Hospitals across NSW are already experiencing a surge in flu cases, especially among children. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said this year could bring a "horror flu season", which would place extra pressure on hospital resources. "After two years of COVID, our hospitals do not need the added challenge of avoidable influenza, when flu shots are readily available at GPs and pharmacies," he said. "With almost no exposure to flu these past two years, it is imperative we all get a flu jab to protect ourselves and the community." Chief Paediatrician Matt O'Meara says there is particular concern for children aged six months to five years old. "We are encouraging parents to be alert this flu season as young children are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of flu," Dr O'Meara said. "At least 10 per cent of children admitted to hospital with flu will be so sick that they need intensive care. Parents can reduce the risk of that happening, just by getting their child vaccinated." Following the expansion of the COVID-19 winter booster program, the community is being urged to get the jab to protect themselves against potentially serious respiratory illness. It comes following the Federal Government accepting the advice of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), which recommended that all people aged 16 to 64 with specified risks factors be eligible to receive a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. People who are recommended to receive a second booster dose include those with immunocompromising conditions, cancers, specific chronic inflammatory conditions, chronic liver disease, chronic lung disease and severe chronic kidney disease. Patients who are eligible for a second booster dose but have had a recent infection of COVID-19, should delay their second booster until three months after their infection. If not life-threatening, people are encouraged to visit Healthdirect.gov.au or call Healthdirect for free on 1800 022 222 for fast, expert advice on what to do next. Healthdirect is a 24-hour telephone health advice line staffed by registered nurses. You can also get in touch with your GP for advice and support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/e6d17fda-43fa-4796-93cf-2d65746e3b78.jpg/r0_96_5268_3072_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg