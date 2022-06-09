"He's been trained since he was eight weeks old and we decided he would be in an educational setting," she said. "We started bringing him into school for a few days a week and he does all sorts of things. He puts his chin on the desk and watches the kids read. If one of them is having a bad day he comes over for a pat and he can settle a class down. He's very calm. The kids are used to having him around. Every time they see him it's like being with a rock star - they all call his name."