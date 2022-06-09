Sylvania Heights Public School celebrated a special kind of birthday for their scruffy four-legged friend.
Ralph, the school's support dog, turned two. Children were delighted to mark the pooch's party with ball games of fetch, a dog cake, pizza for the pupils and a guessing competition with a jar full of doggie treats.
A friendly Golden Retriever who trained with Assistance Dogs Australia, Ralph provides a calming presence and assists with student well-being.
Sylvania Heights Public School teacher, Tracey Quine, who is Ralph's primary handler, says he is very familiar and comfortable within a school environment.
"He's been trained since he was eight weeks old and we decided he would be in an educational setting," she said. "We started bringing him into school for a few days a week and he does all sorts of things. He puts his chin on the desk and watches the kids read. If one of them is having a bad day he comes over for a pat and he can settle a class down. He's very calm. The kids are used to having him around. Every time they see him it's like being with a rock star - they all call his name."
Occasionally, Ralph is a bit cheeky, but quickly step his paws back in line, she says. "The other day he saw a biscuit on the playground and stopped to pick it up. I said 'drop' and he did because he knows he gets a treat if he listens. He's fitted in beautifully."
