The 2022 Tradies Sutherland2Surf fun run and walk will start earlier this year after a Covid layoff. Now celebrating 50 years Wanda SLSC are the proud organisers of the Sutherland 2 Surf, particularly with the funds it has raised for vital Surf Life Saving equipment over that period and the wonderful memories it has created along the way for participants and families. A council report said the event, on Sunday, July 17, will start at Flora Street, Sutherland at 7.30am to allow the earlier reopening of Acacia Road, a critical arterial route. Other road closures will also be brought forward an hour. "The regulation of traffic will be carried out using RMS-accredited traffic controllers and police. Marshals will only be used to direct participants on the route," a spokesman said The Sutherland 2 Surf fun run started on September 23, 1972. There was around 50 competitors and the race was won by Keith Sadler beating Bob Larkin and John Holt.
Early: The S2S will start at 7.30 am.Picture John Veage
