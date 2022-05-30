latest-news,

St George Illawarra have confirmed the re-signing of centre/second rower Jack Bird last week. Bird will remain at the Dragons until at least the end of the 2024 NRL Telstra Premiership season. Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said the premiership-winning representative player's retention was a pleasing development for the organisation. "Jack is an out-an-out footballer, a proven winner and a fantastic competitor who has, and will continue to add great value to the team over the coming seasons," Haran said. "Jack is a great character around the club and his retention is a win for everyone involved at the Dragons, including our passionate Red V members and partners." The local Berkeley Eagles junior has played 32 first grade games for the Dragons since returning to the club back in 2021 after an injury plagued Brisbane Bronco's contract. Bird said the St George Illawarra club is where he first started his career and he was proud to remain a Dragon. "The club gave me the chance to come back and play first grade after all the injuries I faced earlier in my career. "It has been an opportunity I'm grateful for and one that I have enjoyed over the past 18 months particularly with the support of my family and friends close by." Bird's retention follows the likes of Mat and Max Feagai, Tyrell Sloan, Jayden Sullivan and Blake Lawrie recommitting to the Dragons beyond the current 2022 season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/88e041d5-a1bd-444a-85b6-b89718f1adc0.jpg/r769_575_4937_2930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg