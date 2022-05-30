Management of the Sutherland Entertainment Centre is likely to be handed over to a new not-for-profit company on the completion of a $41 million rebuild.
The new entity would also operate the boutique Sutherland Arts Theatre in the 1921 Sutherland Memorial School of Arts.
It is proposed the new company be called The Pavilion: Performing Arts Centre Sutherland Limited.
While construction has been going on, council staff and consultants have been busy on these and other elements of the project.
The council has partnered with La Perouse Aboriginal Land Council's foundation Gujaga to provide an Aboriginal public artwork for the front of the building and a specialist catering consultant has been engaged to guide the food and beverage business operation and assist in the tender for a cafe operator.
An interim performing arts director, Rachel Healy, has been appointed to ensure the successful launch and establishment of the centre.
Ms Healy's brief is to deliver the vision of the centre for the community, develop strategic partnerships, leading programming and best practice operating systems.
The council, at its meeting last week, gave in-principle support for the management structure, which was supported by the arts and culture sub-committee with input from a council officer steering committee.
Approval of the new company is required from the NSW Minister for Local Government.
While the council would retain ultimate control, the board of the company would have much independence.
The company would have one member, being the council. Council would appoint the board comprising six members with specialist experience in cultural facilities, community engagement and arts management and marketing and three representatives from council.
Similar complexes with this structure include the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre (IPAC), Art House Wyong and The Joan Penrith.
A final decision, including how the board members will be selected, is due to be made in July.
A staff report said practical completion of the Entertainment Centre project was expected by the end 2022, with potential launch and opening in January 2023. It was "one of the most ambitious projects undertaken by council for many years".
"In addition, a further $2 million refurbishment of the 1920's Sutherland Arts Theatre Centre (SATC) as a boutique Sutherland Arts Theatre is also underway and planned for completion mid-2022," the report said.
"The new SEC has the potential to be a major performing arts centre in Sydney and will operate in a very competitive market whilst still achieving the outcomes for the community and Council for the long term.
"It will be able to present an increased calibre and diverse range of performing arts programs with a significantly improved technical capability.
"It will be a centre of excellence and offer opportunity for the whole community to experience and be engaged in the performing arts at all levels."
The report said there were three main operating models in Australian council-owned performing arts centres.
The first and traditional model was for the council to directly manage the facility, which has been the case up till now at Sutherland.
The second is the one being considered, while the third is management by a commercial operator.
The report said the second model was "increasingly seen and being considered" by a number of councils and was a move to a more independent operation.
Advantages included the ability to build a skilled, dedicated board with industry expertise and contacts, industry competitiveness and increased access to grants, sponsorship and philanthropic foundations as a not-for-profit entity.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
