The work from last year's HSC visual arts students is on show following the launch of ARTEXPRESS Virtual 2022. Catherine Weng of St George Girls High School created Collection of Work: Entropy, Isabella Bendeich of The Jannali High School made Printmaking: Gould's Legacy, Ella McGaw of Cronulla High School was selected her Drawing: Lament for the Lost and Kate Chapman of Kirrawee High School is the student behind Drawing: The Pillars of Man. World-leading technology has created a virtual gallery for the HSC 2021 artists. It's an impressive line-up of creative forces in the exhibition that features bodies of work by 52 accomplished visual arts students from across all school sectors and regions of NSW. Now in its third year, the exhibition uses three-dimensional technology to create an authentic gallery experience where viewers can 'walk' around artworks and virtually lift them up. ARTEXPRESS Virtual 2022 curator Ron Pratt said the quality of the work on show was astonishing. "The diversity of materials and inspired ideas that have emerged, highlight the resilience of these students and the commitment they had for their art practice and creative selves," Mr Pratt said. "When viewing this year's showcase we should reflect that these works were completed when NSW was under its harshest lockdown laws and many students' access to resources, support and equipment along with their school classroom was limited." Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the works that made up the exhibition were a wonderful example of the dedication and resilience shown by NSW students and teachers. "These pieces are a testimony to the hard work and commitment shown by students during 2021, and I'm thrilled that the virtual display will allow their hard work to shine all over the world," Ms Mitchell said. "The artworks are nothing short of amazing, and I encourage everyone to take the time to view the virtual exhibition." ARTEXPRESS Virtual 202 had more than 78,000 visits to its website. The exhibition has been nominated for the Museums Australasia Multimedia and Publication Design Award, which will be announced next month. ARTEXPRESS is a partnership between the NSW Department of Education and the New South Wales Education Standards Authority. The National Art School is the Launch Venue Partner for ARTEXPRESS Virtual 2022. See it here

