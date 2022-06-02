The Sydney Desalination Plant at Kurnell is helping to feed a colony of koalas.
The marsupials, which were listed as endangered in Australia earlier this year, are getting a little help from the industrial site. It has joined forces with Symbio Wildlife Park, Helensburgh, to assist in boosting its koala breeding program.
The desal plant is growing 400 native eucalypts. The trees have been planted alongside a dedicated 15-hectare conservation area that was established as part of the site's environmental sustainability commitments.
The initiative was developed with Veolia, which operates the desal facility, to drive better sustainability and biodiversity outcomes for unused land on the site.
Desal Plant Chief Executive Philip Narezzi says the program is an important part of the site's strong focus on the environment.
"When the plant was conceived, it was supposed to have green space and we have quite a bit of land that's not utilised so it was an opportunity," he said.
"A third of our site is a conservation area that we can't touch. We maintain it with regular monitoring with weed and invasive species management, such as fruit bats that nest in the area.
"The trees that have been planted on our site are native to the Kurnell peninsula and have been specifically chosen with Symbio as the three species among the varieties that koalas will happily eat."
These include the Forest Red Gum (Eucalyptus tereticornis), Swamp Mahogany (Eucalyptus robusta), and White Stringybark (Eucalyptus globoidea).
Grown specifically to feed koalas, the trees currently stand at about one metre tall. Symbio staff will be given the leaves when harvested in about 18 months.
One koala eats about half a kilogram of eucalyptus leaves each day. Australia has more than 900 species of eucalypts, but koalas, known as fussy eaters, only eat between 20 to 25 types.
Symbio Managing Director Matt Radnidge said the wildlife park expanded its koala sanctuary following the 2019 bushfires, which devastated populations.
"We have an established breeding program to build up koala numbers," he said. "Koalas require lots of food, but it can be hard finding places suitable to grow the eucalyptus trees koalas like to eat."
Veolia's Chief Operating Officer for Water, Daniel Spiller, says other wildlife also benefit.
"Birds have already begun to surround the new vegetation and it's only a matter of time before we start seeing nestings," he said. "This is a fantastic biodiversity outcome and an excellent example of innovative remediation to bring about ecological transformation."
