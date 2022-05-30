latest-news, catholic schools strike nsw 2022, independent education union of nsw

Thousands of teachers and support staff across Catholic diocesan schools pounded the streets on May 27, calling for more support in the classroom. Sydney CBD was one of the major rallies attended by those who walked off the job throughout NSW. It was the first full-day stoppage by Catholic schools since 2004. They marched and chanted "hear our voices", in their push for an increase of 10 to 15 per cent across two years, a cut in paperwork, more time to plan lessons, and an end to staff shortages. "Teachers and support staff are dedicated professionals who rarely take industrial action," Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT Branch Secretary Mark Northam said. "But uncompetitive salaries, unsustainable workloads and crippling staff shortages have pushed them beyond their limits." The IEU is now awaiting the handing down of the NSW Budget on June 21 to see if the state government will lift its 2.5 per cent pay cap, which has been in place since 2011. The union warned it would consider further industrial action if there was "no improved offer".

