It may not be the most popular subject of choice for all students these days but one talented young woman from St George and Sutherland Community College is enjoying success in stitching. One of the college's sewing students, Ellen Shearsby, 19, Bonnet Bay, who was studying textiles through distance education, received top marks for her major work. She was accepted into the University of Technology, Sydney, to study fashion, thanks to her memorable creation. She is in her second year of study. Ms Shearsby was inspired by the Australian landscape including coastal beaches to create an entirely sustainable design, a jacket and dress, made from denim jeans, knitted recycled T-shirts, organic cotton and eco-dyed material from eucalyptus leaves. "My main focus was sustainability," she said. "In Year 12 you don't have much money to spend so it was also an economic factor but I'm fascinated with making new fabrics and using biodegradable materials."

