Accomplished scientist who hails from Narwee has won an award from the Royal Society of Chemistry, based in London.
Joining a list of highly prestigious winners that includes more than 50 Nobel laureates, Mr Kong won the Dalton Emerging Researcher Award in recognition of brilliance in research and innovation.
Advertisement
Based at Cornell University, he was recognised for his PhD studies at Imperial College, London, in the innovative development of and insight into bond breaking and making methods.
Dr Kong's work focuses on breaking and making chemical bonds using metals. During his PhD, he used non-toxic, earth-abundant metals including aluminium and magnesium to make and break carbon-carbon bonds.
The manipulation of carbon-carbon bonds is significant for many processes including pharmaceuticals to the recycling of carbon dioxide. Finding new and better ways to achieve these transformations using earth-abundant metals means that society will be able to recycle waste and make crucial chemicals sustainably.
"Learning of better ways to break carbon-carbon bonds has relevance to many pressing issues, including recycling plastic, and new ways of making medicine," Dr Kong said.
"I had always enjoyed science, but really grew into chemistry during my high school. I was encouraged by some teachers to pursue research it as a profession, and head to the Australian National University to study chemistry.
"I feel particularly grateful to all of the extraordinarily valuable mentorship and guidance I have received throughout my career, from colleagues and advisors alike."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.