latest-news,

The St George Dragons Australian Football Club got back on the winning side of the ledger this week with a goal for goal close 70-63 win over the North Shore Bombers at Olds Park on Saturday. The St George Dragons AFC are the only Premier Division club in the south of Sydney, and has played at the highest level of AFL Sydney competition, since its inception in 1928. Like almost every other district sporting team, the club colours are a distinctive red and white and they play out of Penshurst's Olds Park where their facilities are amongst the best in Sydney. After the first eight rounds of the 2022 men's premier division the Dragons are sitting in fourth place with four wins and three losses (1 bye). Starting the season with a two point loss to the Pennant Hills Demons, they had another loss with a big 98-56 hammering to favourites Sydney University. Coach Tony Quinn then got his team back on track with three wins on the trot, with some big scores including an 110 point victory over the East Coast Eagles in round five. In round seven they went down in a close game to ladder leaders the UTS Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs. They faced the North Shore Bombers in Saturday's round eight fixture going into the game needing victory over a team sitting just one win above them. With the scores almost even after the first quarter the teams entered the big break at 28-29 the Bombers way. After a rallying talk by coach Tony Quinn the Dragons hit a purple patch and kicked three quick goals managing to break open the tie. It was a tense last quarter when the Bombers hit the lead but the Dragons kicked on, winning with a 10.10,70 over 9.9,63. Coach Quinn said it was the first time in six years they had beaten one the 'top sides'. "We needed reward for all the effort we had put in. "They came back in the last quarter and hit the front but we fought back-that makes it all the better" he said Next week they play away to the Inner West Magpies.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/c1908995-c884-4022-a299-9f6b10391361.jpg/r0_3203_3543_5205_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg