Georges River Council wins top award for Penshurt Park Sporting and Community Hub

Georges River Counci's| Penshurst Park Sporting and Community Hub has taken the top award at the Local Government Professionals Awards. Awards were handed out in a number of main categories, with several presented in the NSW Local Government Excellence Awards. Georges River won in the Asset and Infrastructure category for a project over $1.5 million: Georges River Council for the Penshurst sporting hub. Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman congratulated the winners at the from this year's Local Government Professionals Awards Dinner last night inSydney. The $14.3 million Stage 2 of the Penshurst Park Sporting Hub includes a new synthetic sports field with hydraulic cricket wicket, 275-seat grandstand, youth centre with multi-sports courts, outdoor exercise station and extension of the Hurstville Aquatic and Leisure Centre. Mrs Tuckerman said the Awards, presented by Local Government Professionals NSW, celebrate excellence among council staff across the state. "The achievements showcased at last night's Awards demonstrate how hard council staff work every day for local communities, and I thank LG Professionals NSW CEO Vicki Mayo for the work she does to recognise their contribution", Mrs Tuckerman said. "In a difficult year dealing with lockdowns and natural disasters, they have stepped up when their communities have needed them, to support residents, families and local businesses across NSW. "Across the state our 128 councils collectively employ 48,000 staff who deliver the infrastructure, facilities and services local residents need to create thriving, vibrant and connected communities," Mrs Tuckerman said. "I want to congratulate all the winners and nominees for their achievements in areas such as leadership, environment, community and operational performance." The NSW Local Government Excellence Award winners are: Asset and Infrastructure - o Project over $1.5 million: Georges River Council o Project under $1.5 million: Wollondilly Shire Council Community Development - Cumberland City Council Community Partnerships - Bland Shire Council Customer Experience - Northern Beaches Council Environmental Leadership - Randwick City Council Innovative Leadership - o Population under 200,000 residents: Wollondilly Shire Council o Population over 200,000 residents: Central Coast Council Risk Management - Campbelltown City Council Special Project Initiative - o Population under 200,000 residents: City of Newcastle o Population over 200,000 residents: Northern Beaches Council Organisational Diversity and Inclusion - Bellingen Shire Council People, Workplace, Wellbeing - City of Ryde Council Partnerships and Collaboration - Shellharbour City Council Supporting Local Enterprise - Burwood Council

Georges River Council wins top award for Penshurt Park Sporting and Community Hub