Feedback from residents has led to Sutherland Shire Council making climate change action a higher priority in a major strategic plan.
The council has also acknowledged it needs to do more to communicate to ratepayers what actions it is taking to achieve the target set two years ago of achieving carbon neutral operations by the year 2030.
The change will be made to the Community Strategic Plan, which is the highest level plan prepared under the Integrated Planning and Reporting framework, identifies the community's aspirations and priorities for the future and sets strategies to achieve them.
The draft plan was publicly exhibited from March 31 to May 6 this year, with 268 online comments and 10 written submissions received.
A number of amendments were subsequently made to the plan before its approval at last week's council meeting.
They included making the understanding and managing of climate risks and impacts as the number one priority in strategies for making the shire "a beautiful, healthy and protected natural environment".
As a result, the draft 2022/23 Operational Plan will be amended to include an action for a communication plan to be developed and implemented for the draft Climate Clean Strategy,- Council report
A report by council staff said responses relating to climate change had been received across a number of outcome areas in the draft plan.
The report said responses also recognised the council had announced its intention to be carbon neutral by 2030, however residents were not aware of what actions were being taken to achieve this.
"As a result, the draft 2022/23 Operational Plan which is currently on public exhibition, will be amended to include an action for a communication plan to be developed and implemented for the draft Climate Clean Strategy," the report said.
In its 2020 "historic" commitment to become carbon neutral in its operations by 2030, the council stated its intention to strive to be a leader in local government in Australia through the use of low-cost, renewable energy and improvements in waste management, operations and logistics.
The first step was to be the preparation of a draft strategy and supporting action plan.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
