De La Salle drop the ball in Mojo Cup arm wrestle

latest-news,

In front of a full house, Indigenous Round and a special milestone for one of the very best to have worn the Sharks jersey,the two top teams in the Mojo Homes Illawarra Cup met in a classic curtain raiser at PointsBet Stadium Saturday night. Undefeated De la Salle, looked like they would take the points early with some nice work by Wyndham Peachy but were run down in the second half by the Thirroul Butchers 28-24. De La Salle were also wearing specially designed Indigenous Jersey's.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/12ded327-5ad2-4681-a40b-6650c1d047fa.jpg/r84_555_4893_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg