latest-news,

It wasn't a fair way to spoil the man who has scored Cronulla's greatest ever NRL try's night, but Roosters coach Trent Robinson put on an ambush for former understudy Craig Fitzgibbon. A masterclass from their skipper James Tedesco led the Roosters to a 36-16 win over the Sharks at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday night. It was supposed to be all about Cronulla's 2016 premiership hero Andrew Fifita, who was playing his 200th game for the Sharks, but the Roosters came out running, exposing the Sharks edges and putting on a show after Daniel Tupou scored in the fourth minute - it was 24-0 after 50 minutes. The Sharks came out with more intent in the second half but the Roosters defence stood tall even with the score closing in when Siosifa Talakai busted the line and found Ronaldo Mulitalo for their opening try. When Cameron McInnes scored to make it three tries in 14 minutes the Sharks were back to 24-16 and the sold out crowd could be heard at Wanda urging their team home. Siosifa Talakai was at his tackle busting best and Goulburn's Thomas Hazelton made his NRL debut. Coach Fitzgibbon said they are lacking the consistency of the top teams. "We're still working at it," he said. "We'll go back to address it tomorrow and see what happens." The Sharks are one of eight teams with the bye in round 13 before they go to Redcliffe to face the Warriors.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/5496493c-6fc2-4fa9-817b-04d0157adf0f.jpg/r0_2732_3543_4734_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg