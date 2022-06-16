St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Fair Work Commission supports paid leave boost for domestic violence victims

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 16 2022 - 5:50am, first published 1:20am
Work assistance: Women are currently entitled to five days' domestic violence paid leave. The Fair Work Commission supports a move to make it 10 days. Picture: Darren Howe

Domestic and family violence support advocates welcome a recommendation by the Fair Work Commission to lift financial assistance for victims, but some survivors of abuse say they feel left out by a "broken system".

