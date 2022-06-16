Domestic and family violence support advocates welcome a recommendation by the Fair Work Commission to lift financial assistance for victims, but some survivors of abuse say they feel left out by a "broken system".
It was announced that millions of Australians may be entitled to 10 days' paid domestic violence leave under a decision handed down by the commission in May. Currently victims can access five days.
Advertisement
Citing that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the increase of domestic violence, the commission stated that it strongly favoured a family and domestic violence (FDV) paid leave entitlement, as one in four women experienced at least one incident of violence by an intimate partner. The commission said that women experiencing or have experienced FDV have a more disrupted work history.
Although this is a provisional decision yet to be finalised, women who have suffered at the hands of a perpetrator have questioned eligibility access.
The Federal Government states that family and domestic violence means violent, threatening or other abusive behaviour by an employee's close relative - including spouse, former spouse, de facto partner or former de facto partner.
But women who do not live with their partner or former partner, and are or have been victims of domestic violence, say access to financial support remains difficult.
Sutherland Shire single mother, Rebecca, 34, who is using a different name to protect her privacy, said she had to leave her job during the time she experienced domestic violence. She said she still lived in fear of her ex-partner.
"It hit a high through COVID-19," she said. "He would say he would make me disappear, and burn my house down with my kids inside. He grabbed me by the throat, put me in a choke hold until I blacked out. He said he would shoot me in the head. He was manipulative, would deny it, apologise and say he loved me. I'm still fearful at night or when I walk outside my house I scan the place when I get out of my car."
Although she received support from community domestic violence agencies, she was so stressed she could not work, and lost her job.
"Women services really helped me but there are bills to pay, children to feed," she said. "I had to throw in my job after the last assault when my ex-partner breached his AVO."
To receive crisis payment, victims of domestic violence must be in severe financial hardship and meet specific living situation criteria. This includes having left home due to safety, established a new home, or remain in the home and having lived with their perpetrator.
"I was with this person for over a year, but Centrelink said we didn't live together so I feel like it's parading government assistance," Rebecca said. "What makes me different from someone who is living with their abusive partner? Just because I didn't live with them it doesn't mean it didn't happen. Imagine what would happen if I did live with him. I'm strong, a survivor, but it's a broken system and a battle when it's already a battle."
White Ribbon Australia Chief Executive Melissa Perry said the commission's handing down was "just a first step", as a further 8.44 million workers would not be covered under the ruling. "It's been shown that access to reliable income is one of the most significant determinants in the decision to leave a violent relationship," she said.
The Family Co at Jannali provides case management and specialist support to women to help them navigate financial assistance that may already be available to women who are in or have recently escaped domestic violence. Chief Executive Ashley Daines, said although the commission's ruling was a provisional decision, it was welcomed.
"Anything above the current five days' leave would ease the financial hurdle and living challenges for many women," she said. "Domestic and family violence is such a prevalent issue so there's always more we can do to provide support."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.