"It hit a high through COVID-19," she said. "He would say he would make me disappear, and burn my house down with my kids inside. He grabbed me by the throat, put me in a choke hold until I blacked out. He said he would shoot me in the head. He was manipulative, would deny it, apologise and say he loved me. I'm still fearful at night or when I walk outside my house I scan the place when I get out of my car."

