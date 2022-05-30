latest-news,

St George Illawarra overcame a late charge from the Bulldogs to win 34-24 at Belmore Sports Ground on Sunday afternoon late in the Indigenous Round. The Dragons sealed the win when Blake Lawrie crashed over the Dog's line from close range for the first try of his 91 game NRL career. In another sell out weekend NRL game, the play of the day came when veteran Dragons hooker Andrew McCullough came on late. Dragons coach Anthony Griffin had said the veteran hooker, returning from a thumb injury, would only feature in the final 20 minutes. When he came on he scored immediately before setting up Blake Lawrie to prove the difference. Coach Griffin said they have done a good job over the last seven weeks. "We've won five out of seven going into the bye now. We'll be better at the back end of the year. "Today was always going to be tough (against the Bulldogs). They've got some brilliant players and they're hard to defend against. "We scored 32 points which is enough to win two games. So our attack is building nicely now," he said Dragons utility Moses Mbye was one of the few current players with a bit of history playing at Belmore Sports Ground. Sunday's 34-24 victory over one of his former club's Canterbury was his seventh game at the blue and white's spiritual home since they returned to play some games at the famous footy field next to the train line after a 17-year absence in 2015. "I love playing here. I have so many good memories," he said after the game. "I told the boys it is going to be really hostile from the time you get off the bus until the time you get back on the bus. "The only way to take the wind out of their sails was to win." St George Illawarra now have a bye in round 13, ensuring most of their players get a break over the Origin series opener period. Dragons skipper Ben Hunt has been named in the Queensland Origin squad and Tariq Sims has kept his position in the NSW Origin squad. Game One of the 2022 Ampol State of Origin series will be played at Accor Stadium on Wednesday, June 8.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/307f4ed8-2971-4862-a0e8-00b28666af9d.jpg/r0_56_5077_2925_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg