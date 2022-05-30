latest-news,

A new custom-built mobile phone app to help the homeless has been launched in Royal National Park, where many sleep rough. An aerial audit in 2019 identified 27 camps, with eight of those believed to be occupied. The Journey on Home app has been developed by the state government to make it quicker for outreach workers to learn a homeless person's history and needs, and arrange services. The app has secure data storage, provides improved access to real time client information, more time for client engagement and boosts staff capacity to support clients into stable housing. It has been built to work offline, so the lack of mobile phone coverage in Royal National Park is not a problem. Minister for Families and Communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones, who launched the app at Audley on Monday, said the technology was an important initiative to tackle street sleeping across the state. "The Journey on Home app means homelessness outreach workers have a client's history in the palm of their hand," Mrs Maclaren-Jones said. "This enables outreach workers to connect people to services on the spot, which is critical to supporting the homeless into more permanent accommodation. "Staff will have visibility and information on hotspots and locations where there is evidence of people sleeping rough to help them better plan their patrols." Heathcote MP Lee Evans welcomed the initiative. "Whether you are sleeping rough in a park or on the streets, it's vital to know that help is on hand and it's properly co-ordinated so that the resources are put where they are most needed," Mr Evans said. The app is being piloted in greater Sydney before a rollout by the end of August to 110 outreach workers across NSW.

