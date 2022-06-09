Minister for Health Brad Hazzard says IVF and fertility preservation can be a difficult process for women, emotionally and financially. "We want to make sure the costs don't stop women from accessing fertility services which would give them the best chance of being able to conceive," Mr Hazzard said. "This investment builds on the NSW Government's $42 million election commitment for affordable IVF, which was successfully achieved during the past two years despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."