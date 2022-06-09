Parents-to-be support an injection of new IVF rebates for families who want to have a baby.
In an Australian first, women in NSW undergoing IVF and accessing other assisted reproductive treatments will be given a cash rebate of up to $2000 as part of the State Government's 2022-23 Budget.
Advertisement
About 12,000 women who are using private fertility clinics will benefit, while another 6180 women will be given access to publicly supported IVF treatment under the $80 million package.
The fertility package will also extend rebates for pre-IVF fertility testing, boost the number of fertility preservation services for patients with cancer and other medical needs, and provide five days of paid fertility treatment leave for teachers, nurses and other public servants across NSW.
Mortdale parents Sarah, 30, and Ben Marsden, 32, knew all too well the challenges of IVF. Mr Marsden is an embryologist, and Mrs Marsden, now works at a fertility clinic.
After trying to conceive for about a year and a half, they discovered Mr Marsden's sperm was the reason the couple could not get pregnant naturally.
"It was a long time being unsuccessful because we were in our 20s," Mrs Marsden said. "My egg count was normal for a woman my age but we were told we had zero chance of conceiving naturally so we went through donor sperm."
Their son Elliot, age one, was born, after their second IVF attempt. "Because we both work in the industry we knew our chances and expectations," Mrs Marsden said. "For a lot of patients the most daunting thing is the unknown."
She says the rebates will be handy if they give Elliot a sibling. "We always said we wanted another baby but we will have to do IVF again so it would make a difference," she said.
"It's very expensive, especially in our situation using a donor - you can't go through bulk-billing," she said. "We were looking at being out of pocket up to $30,000. That's half a house deposit for a lot of people. The $2000 isn't a huge amount in the grand scheme of things but every dollar goes towards it."
Treasurer Matt Kean said about one in 20 births in Australia involved some form of assisted reproductive treatment. "We know that the costs of these treatments can be prohibitively expensive," Mr Kean said. "No-one should have to face the impossible choice between looking after their household budget and starting a family."
Minister for Health Brad Hazzard says IVF and fertility preservation can be a difficult process for women, emotionally and financially. "We want to make sure the costs don't stop women from accessing fertility services which would give them the best chance of being able to conceive," Mr Hazzard said. "This investment builds on the NSW Government's $42 million election commitment for affordable IVF, which was successfully achieved during the past two years despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."
IVF expert David Knight of Demeter Fertility at Hurstville, welcomes the rebates, but says being healthy boosts the overall chance of conceiving.
"IVF has a long-standing history so anything in the industry that helps people get closer to achieving their outcomes using medicine is great," he said. "I have IVF child and grandchild and know how important it is. But there's no doubt that health plays a major role in the quality of eggs and sperm."
Rebates are only available for eligible treatments offered by accredited clinics from January 1, 2023. Women who have undergone an eligible procedure from October 1 this year, will be able to submit a claim when the rebate scheme opens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.