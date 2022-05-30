Georges River Council to meet housing target of 3,450 new dwellings by 2026

latest-news,

Georges River Council did not meet its housing target for the 0-5 year period (2016 to 2021), according to advice received last month from the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE). The 0-5 year target was 4,800 dwellings and 3,354 dwellings were completed. This represents a shortfall of 1,446 dwellings or 30 per cent against the target. Based on the Greater Sydney Commission's 0-5 year (2016-2021) housing targets for Sydney councils, only 13 of the 33 councils met or exceeded their housing target. This has meant Sydney councils collectively missed the overall housing target by approximately 7,900 dwellings. The shortfall in Georges River in this period represents 18 per cent of lost Sydney housing supply. But based on updated targets, the council is on track to deliver within their target range of 3,450 to 4,250 completed dwellings by 2026. The council has committed to a housing target of 3,450 new dwellings for the 6-10 year period (2021-2026) as indicated in its adopted Local Housing Strategy (LHS) and Local Strategic Planning Statement (LSPS). In endorsing the Georges River LSPS, the Greater Sydney Commission required that Council should plan for a target range of 3,450 to 4,250 dwellings during this period. Based on the Sydney Housing Supply Forecast 2019 (SHSF2019) Georges River would fall short of the 6-10 year housing target range by 330 to 1,100 dwellings. Based on the updated SHSF2021 Georges River is on track to deliver within their target range of 3,450 to 4,250 completed dwellings. Council will meet its 6 to 10 year target based on its LEP Program which was endorsed by Council at its meeting dated 23 November 2020. The council report was in response to a question by Cr Peter Mahoney seeking clarification on a Sydney Morning Herald article dated 8th May 2022 headed "Doing the heavy lifting: the councils expected to fall short of new housing targets". Details of the council's 6 to 10 year target based on its LEP Program: - Stage 1 LEP 2020 - Housing and Harmonisation (complete), - Harmonise Hurstville and Kogarah LEPs; Provide more housing through five Housing Investigation Areas (HIAs); Stage 1B LEP21 - Housing Capacity (complete) - Provide capacity to meet the 6-10 year housing target through Narwee HIA (300 additional dwellings). Stage 2: Housing Choice (commence 2022) - Seek to promote inclusive and affordable housing; - Investigate mechanisms such as big house conversions and build to rent to provide more housing choice across the LGA. Stage 3: Jobs and Activation LEP No.3 (commence 2023). - Review development standards in centres; - Infrastructure delivery mechanisms; - Review and implement the outcomes of the Hurstville City Centre and Beverly Hills and Mortdale Local Centre masterplans. Stage 4: Housing and Future Growth (commence 2025); - Focus on land use changes beyond the next five years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/1cca1a82-c952-4be8-9483-b8716c9b0560.jpg/r0_53_800_505_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg