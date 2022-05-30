Call for update on Oatley to Como Walkway upgrade

Georges River Council will write to Transport for NSW requesting an urgent update on the timeline for the upgrade of the Oatley to Como Walkway.
The council carried out repair works on the walkway in October, 2021 with Transport for NSW stating it would start survey and geotechnical investigations for a shared path later that year.
Advertisement
The plan was to develop short and longer-term options for upgrade of the shared path with a timeline for the completion of design work established once the investigation works were completed and results were known.
Councillor Natalie Mort submitted a Notice of Motion at the March 23 council meeting requesting an update on the status of the survey and geotechnical investigations and the short-term and long-term options for an upgrade to the walkway, along with an expected timeline for completion of the design work.
She also requested the council write to Sydney Water for an update on the scope of works and timeline for completion on the water pipeline works currently underway which is creating a hazard for pedestrians and cyclists with excess mud and dirt from work vehicles on the path.
Cr Mort was unanimously supported by the council.
"This walkway is a real hazard," Cr Mort said. "It really needs to be looked at very, very soon.
"Parts of the walkway are dropping down the embankment," she said.
"It has all sorts of hazards with lots of bumps with the pathway lifting up from tree roots. There is also now an extra hazard because we have Sydney Water doing something to the pipeline along the side of the pathway and we now have heavy machinery causing more hazards to pedestrians and cyclists."
Addressing the council meeting, resident Adrian Polhill urged the council to do anything it can to push along the upgrade to the walkway and cycle path.
"It is urgently needed because so many people use it and it is getting quite dangerous from time to time," he said.
"So I urge you to do whatever you can as quickly as you can to improve the walkway."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.