St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Call for update on Oatley to Como Walkway upgrade

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 30 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council carried out repair works on the walkway in October, 2021 with Transport for NSW stating it would start survey and geotechnical investigations for a shared path later that year. Picture: Chris Lane

Georges River Council will write to Transport for NSW requesting an urgent update on the timeline for the upgrade of the Oatley to Como Walkway.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.