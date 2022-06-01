Dedicated students from St George and Sutherland Shire are among seven recipients from NSW who have won a scholarship worth more than $20,000.
In the aim of promoting further education, the scholarships from The Harding Miller Education Foundation are given to girls who have been identified as having high potential, yet experiencing low socio-economic circumstances.
Recipients are Sheza Ahemed of Beverly Hills Girls High School, Anna Matshkina, of Caringbah High School, Carey Tan of St George Girls High School and Danielle Thompson of Endeavour Sports High School.
The scholarships will enable the girls to have a new laptop, high speed internet connections, tutoring, career guidance and support to help fund the costs of uniforms, books and school expenses.
"As my parents do not speak fluent English, I have made it my goal to be the best learner I can be and assist my family," Sheza said.
"Scholarships are a one way ticket to further improve a student's education or in my case to support me by showing me that someone believes in my future. Being the third youngest in my family with high expectations in my education and future career, this scholarship is my key to success."
Foundation Executive Director Cara Varian says these girls have the potential to become leaders in their fields.
"Where these young women have faced barriers, we are offering them a pathway through school and also potentially to university," Ms Varian said.
"Wee hope that the scholarship gives them the support they need to understand and achieve that potential."
Applications will soon open for the next round of scholarships. Year 8 female students who may fit the criteria are encouraged to apply.
"If you're a girl in Year 8, who thinks that your lack of computer, internet or mentoring is holding you back from success, we'd love to hear from you," Ms Varian said.
"And of course we would love to hear from more generous donors who can help us fund this program and the wonderful outcomes it is driving for young women."
Applications for scholarships for 2023 will open from July 13 and close September 14, 2022.
