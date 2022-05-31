The first four of 17 massive concrete headstocks, each weighing more than a full Boeing 737, have been installed at Mascot as part of the $2.6 billion Sydney Gateway project.
The headstocks each stand at more than six metres tall and will support an 800-metre flyover section of the new toll-free link between WestConnex St Peters interchange and the international and domestic airport terminals.
Advertisement
Sydney Gateway, which is due to open at the end of 2024, will have the capacity to carry 100,000 vehicles a day.
An additional three kilometres of pedestrian and cycle paths will be constructed along Alexandra Canal.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said, "This is a transformative project that will get people to and from Sydney Airport faster, supporting more than 4000 construction and manufacturing jobs, while modernising our road network".
Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes said 17 headstocks weighing more than 90 tonnes each would support the flyover.
Mr Stokes said the headstocks were manufactured in Picton using steel made in western Sydney, and would support 34-metre long steel and concrete girders made in Maitland.
Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said a steel arch bridge connecting to the international terminal would be wider than the Sydney Harbour Bridge," Mrs Ward said.
"This project will help slash travel times from Parramatta to Sydney Airport by up to 40 minutes in the morning peak, bypassing 26 sets of traffic lights," Ms Ward said.
"In addition to the travel time savings, the Sydney Gateway will also deliver stunning Indigenous artwork and designs on the flyover, walls, underpass and paths making for an iconic entrance to Australia's largest airport for travellers and motorists."
More information: nswroads.work/sydneygatewa
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.