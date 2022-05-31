Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Offered to the market for the first time, this property provides a rare opportunity to secure your dream waterfront home.
Set in a highly sought waterfront enclave of elite and prestigious homes, the prime street to waterfront estate is on over 1510 square metres and commands panorama vistas across the tranquil waters of Oatley Bay.
This immaculate and much loved family home is filled with sentiment and provides a versatile layout with spacious sun filled updated interiors and quality inclusions throughout.
With a choice of alfresco entertaining options and superb waterfront facilities for boating enthusiasts including pontoon, jetty, ramp, slip rails and boatshed together with level lawn and sandy beach.
The street to waterfront haven features an immaculate existing family home with a choice of multiple indoor and outdoor entertaining areas.
There is a gourmet stone kitchen with quality appliances, generous bedrooms with built-in robes, master with ensuite as well as lock up garaging plus double carport and ample storage options.
An inclinator traverses beautifully landscaped tiered gardens which include level lawn and sandy beach at the water's edge.
This home offers endless underlying potential and unique opportunity all set on a grand estate type curtilage.
Located in a waterfront enclave set amongst quality waterfront homes and positioned within an easy walk to Oatley's schools, shopping village, train station and parks.

