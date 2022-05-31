Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Advertisement
Situated in a convenient Caringbah South location, this thoughtfully designed coastal inspired home is perfectly scaled and well appointed for contemporary family living and entertaining.
Enjoying a large block of 765.1sqm approx and featuring four well sized bedrooms with built in wardrobes, master with balcony overlooking the National Park and Port Hacking and an enviable street appeal, it's a home that truly ticks all the boxes.
Welcoming with stylish interiors enhanced by high ceilings and modern finishes, the residence offers a choice of sizeable living areas flowing to the recently remodelled yard.
The stunning, brand new heated saltwater in-ground pool is elevated to capture the sunlight from the morning to late afternoon while the covered alfresco entertaining area is the perfect retreat to watch the children and guests enjoy the pool.
The fully landscaped backyard has been redesigned making it a family friendly space.
Enjoying solid hardwood flooring throughout, modern bathrooms with floor to ceiling tiles, and heated flooring in the main bathroom.
The kitchen with stone benchtops and Electrolux induction cooktop flows to the dining area and offers ample storage.
Ducted air-conditioning, gas heating and hot water, colorbond roof and brick and clad construction completes this modern home.
This ideal property is located within close proximity to schools, shops, cafes, transport and Cronulla beach. Inspect now and see all that it has to offer.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.