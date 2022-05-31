Waterfront grandeur

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Advertisement
This premium property is an absolute masterpiece of contemporary design and grandeur, offering an exclusive lifestyle opportunity with level living areas leading directly to the water's edge.
This flawless family home boasts an enviable sun-drenched aspect which enhances the picturesque water views that are right at your fingertips.
The sought-after deep waterfront facilities including a jetty and pontoon mean that this property is not one to be missed.
The feeling of grandeur is amplified by expansive living and dining areas that open to a covered outdoor alfresco terrace. This terrace leads down to a manicured lawn and a solar-heated, temperature adjustable mineral pool with a water feature, showcasing that it is truly the epitome of luxury waterfront living.
Over two impressive levels, the property features an alluring gourmet chef's kitchen with an expansive island bench and four generously proportioned bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes.
An opulent master suite contains a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious ensuite for a private escape. With an additional office/bedroom, rumpus and billiards room, all members of the family will feel right at home.
Never go without as all the amenities are included - a temperature-controlled wine cellar, CCTV security system, double garage and a built-in sound system.
Located at an immensely popular dress-circle address in a highly convenient area, you will be only footsteps to village shops, quality schools and multiple sporting fields. Arrange an inspection now!
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.