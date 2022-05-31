If you didn't yet realise that one season is ending and another is beginning, today might just be the reminder you need.
May 31, the final day of Autumn for 2022, breezed through with a cool and windy change.
Advertisement
Although sunny and deceptively warm in the sun, shady areas were icy.
Tuesday should reach a top of 17 degrees, but the gusty northwesterly winds will make it feel much colder. Winds could reach up to 60km/hr along the coast.
Strong winds will continue into Wednesday, which is expected to be sunny but cooler, with a predicted top of only 15 degrees.
Temperatures for most of the week will hover around 17 degrees during the day, with only a possible shower expected on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.