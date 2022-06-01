Twenty years after receiving approval to open on the F6 road reservation at Taren Point, Flower Power is seeking another five-year extension.
With further stages of the motorway in limbo, the garden centre could occupy the site for many years beyond that.
The first stage of the M6, as it has been renamed, is being built between Arncliffe and Kogarah, but it seems unlikely the second stage to Taren Point will be built by the Coalition government in the short term due to funding constraints, while Opposition Leader Chris Minns is opposed to building more tollways.
Flower Power has applied to Sutherland Shire Council to amend its development consent to use the property at 225 Holt Road for a further five years.
The DA was approved on July 19, 2002 and extended in 2014 and 2017.
"The site is currently leased from the Roads and Maritime Services and the lease was renewed on 30 April 2017 and is now due for renewal," the modification application (MA) said.
"The current consent is also time-limited and requires renewal also due to the current lease arrangements and should circumstances change in the future. This has triggered the subject application.
"The application does not seek to change the approved use, hours of operation, or associated uses. It is also noted that the garden centre is operating under an operational plan of management that will continue to restrict the activities on the site."
A state government spokesman said discussions regarding property leasees between Transport for NSW and any current or prospective tenant were confidential and would not be publicly disclosed until the agreements were finalised.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
