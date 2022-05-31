A developer's request for more time to purchase the council car park next to Club Cronulla for a development covering the two sites has been rejected.
Sutherland Shire Council discussed the request to extend the option for acquisition of 45-49 Croydon Street in a closed session at last week's council meeting.
The resolution, which was later made public, was that the option deed not be extended beyond its expiry date of October 2022.
No further details were given.
Discussions on selling the car park for inclusion in a proposed bowling club development began in 2018.
The council agreed at that time to negotiations on the condition public parking was included in any new development.
The results of the negotiations have always been considered in closed council sessions.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
