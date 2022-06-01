St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

'Leadership by the Bay' returns to Woolooware High School

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 1 2022 - 8:00pm
Talk it out: 'Leadership by the Bay' is a student-led initiative that encourages an exchange of ideas.

Some say leadership is a quality that you learn, while others would say one may naturally possess those skills. Either way, these students have used the role to build strong social connections.

Local News

