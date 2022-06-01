Some say leadership is a quality that you learn, while others would say one may naturally possess those skills. Either way, these students have used the role to build strong social connections.
Woolooware High School made the most of 'Leadership by the Bay', a student-led initiative that involved 130 students from 13 schools.
After a two-year pause because of COVID-19 restrictions, the project re-launched this year.
Students united to challenge and motivate each other to implement a positive cultural change idea within their school, such as sustainability.
It was all about communication, collaboration, creativity and critical reflection, to help students learn valuable skills they could use beyond the school gates.
Cronulla High School students also joined in mentoring younger peers, interacting with each other to form interesting concepts.
