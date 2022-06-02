NSW Ambulance has apologised for an incident at Taren Point, where a teenage boy with a suspected neck injury waited almost three hours for an ambulance to arrive.
On Sunday, May 29, the 14-year-old was playing team rugby at Gwawley Park, the home of Taren Point Titans Football Club. An ambulance was called at about midday when he got injured.
Club member Fabriz, who praised the training of club staff, said the young boy lay still for two hours and 45 minutes, waiting for medical assistance.
"He couldn't move and had to lay in the middle of the field with a potential serious neck injury," Fabriz said. "He started to shiver and get cold."
A neck injury is deemed a 'priority' call-out by NSW Ambulance but it falls below 'high priority' and life threatening cases, such as cardiac arrest.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said emergency services experienced high demand for medical emergencies in St George and Sutherland Shire at the time of the incident.
"This resulted in a delayed response for which we apologise," she said. "NSW Ambulance will always look to identify different strategies to provide the most timely out-of-hospital emergency care to the community."
She said high numbers of COVID-19 cases were having an impact on NSW Ambulance, including an increase in transports of confirmed or suspected cases, and staff absences due to COVID-19.
"All of the 750 paramedics and Control Centre staff have been recruited under the state-wide Workforce Enhancement Program (SWEP). This was completed early as part of the COVID-19 staffing surge and final postings will be determined over the coming months," she said.
The call-out to Taren Point occurred during a five-day operation by Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW). From May 27- June 1, when union members banned staff movements from their home stations once on shift. It was part of a two-week escalation of industrial action in the lead up to the state budget.
The APA (NSW), which stated during its campaign that most paramedics believed patients were negatively impacted by extended response times, have called on an additional 1500 staff to address workload.
"NSW Ambulance values and acknowledges the work of all paramedics and control centre staff who have performed exceptionally under challenging circumstances in the last two years during the pandemic," the spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance said.
Since 2011, the NSW Government has invested more than $9 billion in NSW Ambulance, including $1.4 billion in the 2021-22 Budget.
Sutherland Shire junior rugby club officials did not want to comment but the Leader understands the boy has made a full recovery.
