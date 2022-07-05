Like a lot of small clubs, Caringbah Bowling Club was suffering a degree of financial distress and facing possible closure before securing its future by partnering in a $70 million redevelopment of the site.
The development in Willarong Road will provide a new clubhouse and two new bowling greens, along with 244 one, two and three bedroom apartments.
Advertisement
Construction of Caringbah Greens is expected to commence in 2023, with pre-sales of apartments under way.
The apartments will be spread across three buildings, seven to eight storeys high, and 50 per cent of the gross floor area (131 apartments) will be for affordable rental housing.
Club secretary Garry Oldroyd said the project was "a lifeline" for the club, which was dealing with dwindling membership and greatly increased council rates due to the area being rezoned for high rise.
"Most bowling clubs are shutting down or amalgamating, but because we own enough land and are just 400 metres from the railway station, we were a very good location for a development," he said.
Mr Oldroyd began negotiations in 2013 on a deal for the club's land to be included in the redevelopment of the adjoining former Caringbah High School site, but when planning approval was delayed, the club sought a release from the original agreement and partnered with another developer Landmark Group, for the present project.
Mr Oldroyd said there had been "no hard feelings" with Michael Nasser, the owner of the former school site.
"Michael understood we were reaching a critical financial position and needed to move on," he said.
Mr Oldroyd said, when the club reopened with new, much larger facilities, it was expected to attract many new members, particularly residents in the two new developments.
During the two-year-build, the club hopes to continue to operate within another bowling club in the shire.
Graham Beatton, the club patron and former chairman of the board which decided to pursue the development option, is very happy.
"I joined the club when I was 21 and I am now 80," he said. "I am delighted we will be getting a new clubhouse and greens, continuing our 71 year history as a place for people of all ages to enjoy".
Head of development for Landmark Group, Joseph Scuderi, said the new club facilities would include a bistro, BBQ areas, playground and two new bowling greens.
"The spacious apartments will be attractive for first home buyers, families, downsizers and investors in a development that provides a great lifestyle," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.