Caringbah Bowling Club secures future by partnering in $70 million redevelopment of site

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 5 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:54am
Welcome development: Club patron Graham Beatton (left), president Barry Whitton and ladies committee president Barbara Clemson, Jan and Val. Picture: John Veage

Like a lot of small clubs, Caringbah Bowling Club was suffering a degree of financial distress and facing possible closure before securing its future by partnering in a $70 million redevelopment of the site.

