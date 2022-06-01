Proposed alterations and additions to historic Heathcote Hall will allow modern living in "a grand villa", a development application says.
The main change would see an extension at the rear of the building to provide an open plan kitchen with butler's pantry and informal living spaces, including lounge and dining area.
Also proposed are modifications at ground and first floor levels and the construction of a two-car garage.
The DA said the design of the garage was "an interpretation of the earlier coach house at the site, which was demolished in the 1960s".
Estimated cost of the proposed works, which will be assessed by Sutherland Shire Council, is $479,553.
The developer revealed in 2021 that, instead of the building, once it is restored, being used as a cafe, restaurant or other commercial purpose, it would be sold as a private home as part of the Heathcote Grounds development.
The DA said the proposed alterations and additions "have been designed to be sympathetic to the heritage fabric of the State heritage item and are strategically positioned to the rear of Heathcote Hall to minimise any potential visual impacts".
"The extension is generally rectangular is shape and is approximately 9.78m x 7.6m, with a height of approximately 6.4m," the DA said.
"This application proposes minor renovation of some internal rooms within Heathcote Hall to ensure a high quality finish to the refurbishment."
Proposed renovations include re-establishing the cellar room at lower ground level and, at ground floor, converting three rooms to bathrooms and the former kitchen to a new laundry.
On the first level, the former servants room would be converted to an ensuite for the master bedroom and another bedroom would become a bathroom.
The DA said the plans "prepared by Tasman Storey Architects concludes that proposed modification will ensure the longevity and use of Heathcote Hall as a Grand Villa".
"Heathcote Hall has been used continuously since the 1800s as a residential dwelling," the DA said.
"The proposed alterations and additions facilitate the renewal of Heathcote Hall as a residential dwelling that satisfies the needs of modern living."
Heathcote Hall is a State Heritage Item.
The listing states: "Heathcote Hall is an imposing two storey building designed in the Victorian Italianate style and is one of the oldest and grandest buildings in the Sutherland Shire. Built in 1887 by Isaac Harber a wealthy Sydney brick maker who forfeited the residence following financial losses he made in connection with the building of the Imperial Arcade in Sydney. It is a particularly striking building whose tower is a prominent landmark in Heathcote".
