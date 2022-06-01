The listing states: "Heathcote Hall is an imposing two storey building designed in the Victorian Italianate style and is one of the oldest and grandest buildings in the Sutherland Shire. Built in 1887 by Isaac Harber a wealthy Sydney brick maker who forfeited the residence following financial losses he made in connection with the building of the Imperial Arcade in Sydney. It is a particularly striking building whose tower is a prominent landmark in Heathcote".

