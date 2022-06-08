The trend in many areas towards greater active transport use flowing from the pandemic is also evident in Sutherland Shire.
In late 2021, a survey of more than 100 shire residents showed 35 per cent now cycled and 47 per cent walked more often than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Counts of cyclists along the Woolooware Bay cycle way showed an increase of 371 per cent between November 2018 and April 2020, and anecdotal reports suggest the numbers have remained high since then.
The figures are revealed in a draft active transport strategy prepared by Sutherland Shire Council, which will be on public exhibition for 28 days before it is finalised.
The strategy proposes an extensive pathway system connecting schools, town centres, employment areas, public transport and recreational areas.
The council will engage with schools and community to deliver ride/walk to school and learn to ride programs that provide the appropriate skills and confidence to make active travel safer, enjoyable and a regular choice of transport.
"By choosing to travel more often with active transport especially for short journeys less than two kilometres and up to five kilometres by bike we can make a difference that benefits all of us and the environment," the document said.
The strategy said electric bikes (e-bikes) were ideal for the shire.
"Electric bicycles offer riders the ability to travel longer distances and negotiate hilly terrain with ease, especially for adults and seniors," the document said.
"Because of the shire's topography and the relatively short distance to town centres, e-bikes are set to become a game changer for personal mobility."
The strategy said community surveys had found safety and connectivity were most important for residents when using active transport.
"When we deliver our pathway network, we want it to instil user confidence, by being safe, comfortable, connected, convenient and easy to use."
A range of safety and security measures are proposed, such as designated crossings, improved lighting, way finding, reduced waiting times at signals, appropriate path widths and end of trip facilities.
The strategy was developed following community consultation, and internal and external collaboration, including Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) so that it aligns with the NSW Government Future Transport Strategy 2056.
"In Sutherland Shire, over many decades the strong preference has been to use a motor car as the primary mode of transport," the document said.
"This presents a major challenge for the future.
"Roads are becoming increasingly congested, and together with air and noise pollution are having adverse impacts on the amenity, health and well-being of communities.
"Although motor vehicles will continue to play a key role in our mobility across the shire, moving forward to address the challenges we face will require attractive and effective alternative transport options."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
