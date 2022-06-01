Pay it forward with unused 'discover' vouchers

If you've got unused, soon-to-expire vouchers from the NSW Government's Dine and Discover scheme, there's a worthy way you can pay them forward.
Symbio Wildlife Park has launched 'Pay Discover Forward' to kids in need through a random act of kindness.
By redeeming a voucher at the park, one of five children's charities will receive Symbio entry tickets on your behalf.
Symbio has partnered with Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation, The Starlight Foundation, Variety, Canteen and KidzWish' to help children in need.
So far Symbio has allocated more than 58,000 entry tickets to the charities.
