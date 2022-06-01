St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Lucky escape for two drivers when tree falls during strong winds at Miranda

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 1 2022 - 6:20am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The driver of a garbage truck was trapped in his cabin when a tree fell during strong winds and smashed through the windscreen on President Avenue, Miranda this afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.