The driver of a garbage truck was trapped in his cabin when a tree fell during strong winds and smashed through the windscreen on President Avenue, Miranda this afternoon.
A branch also went through the windscreen of a passing car.
Sutherland Shire SES, which responded, said bystanders were able to assist the driver of the truck to get free.
"Both the occupant of the truck and the car were freed without injury and were treated by NSW Ambulance for shock," a Facebook post said.
"This is a reminder to be mindful of the conditions and the potential for both trees and tree branches to fall.
"The NSW SES Sutherland Shire crews continue to respond to the requests for assistance as the windy conditions are set to continue for the rest of the day.
"If you need assistance from the NSW SES, call 132 500.
"Call 000 immediately, if the situation is life threatening."
