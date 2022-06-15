St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Australiana expert Jim Haynes to talk about explorer Matthew Flinders at shire historical association meeting

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 15 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:30am
Australiana expert Jim Haynes.

Author, performer, broadcaster and Australiana expert Jim Haynes will be the guest speaker at Sutherland Shire Historical Society's monthly meeting on June 18.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

