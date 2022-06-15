Author, performer, broadcaster and Australiana expert Jim Haynes will be the guest speaker at Sutherland Shire Historical Society's monthly meeting on June 18.
Mr Haynes' subject is Matthew Flinders - the Boy Who Read Robinson Crusoe.
President of the historical society, Pauline Curby, said the topic would interest many shire residents as in 1796 Flinders and his companions were the first Europeans to explore Port Hacking.
"Although not a suitable port facility, this magnificent recreational waterway - named Deeban by the local people - was a haven for these sailors after their gruelling voyage in Tom Thumb from Sydney to Lake Illawarra and back," Ms Curby said.
A former teacher, Jim Haynes has toured extensively with his shows performing his hits such as Mow Ya Lawn and Since Cheryl Went Feral. His broadcasting career continues every Sunday morning on radio 2GB.
He is a successful author and editor of 30 books of short stories, verse and Australian history. He was awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in 2016 for "services to the performing arts as an author, performer, broadcaster and historian".
Sutherland Shire Historical Society meets at Stapleton Centre, 3A Stapleton Avenue Sutherland, a short walk from the train station. The meeting starts at 1.30pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
