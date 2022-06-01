Man missing from Bexley

Police hope to find missing man David Moses, who also goes by the name Michael Khalil, 38.
He was last seen leaving his home at Bexley at about 8pm on May 31.
He was reported missing to St George Police.
Family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare due to him living with a number of health conditions.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165cm tall, with a medium build, dark curly hair, a dark trimmed beard and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a long navy coat.
He is known to travel on public transport and may frequent Central Railway Station.
Anyone with information regarding David's whereabouts is urged to contact Kogarah Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
