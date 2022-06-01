Man kidnapped, assaulted and robbed at Bexley

Police have released CCTV images and are appealing for information as investigations continue into the kidnapping and assault of a man at Bexley.
At about 7:30pm on Sunday, April 10 a man, 27, was speaking with two men at Campsie when they threatened him with firearms.
The man was forced into a vehicle and held overnight at an unknown location in the St George area where he was assaulted and his credit cards, mobile phone and dark grey-coloured BMW sedan were stolen.
The following morning, he was driven to the Strathfield area, where he was able to escape.
Police were later notified and St George Police detectives took over the investigation.
The man suffered minor injuries and has since recovered.
As inquiries continue, police have released CCTV from the Strathfield area and want to speak to three men who may be able to insist with the investigation.
The first man depicted is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, aged in his 50s, and of large build. He is shown wearing a black and grey jacket over a red t-shirt, black tracksuit pants with white stripes and a cap.
The second man depicted is described as being Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, aged in his 30s, of a large build and has a dark beard. He is shown wearing a white jumper, grey-coloured shorts, white shoes, a cap and carrying a shoulder bag.
The third man depicted is described only as being of large build, and with a ponytail. He is shown wearing a black jumper, shorts, shoes and a cap.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact St George detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
