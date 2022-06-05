Alma Homer was so excited about turning 100, she planned her own birthday party. She knew exactly what she wanted - nibbles, a fruit platter, punch and a roast pork dinner.
The celebratory luncheon in her honour was held on June 3 at Anglicare Donald Robinson Retirement Village at Kirrawee. Thirty-two fellow residents, relatives and staff gathered for the milestone birthday occasion. Her two grandsons and daughter-in-law also flew in from Adelaide and Darwin to join the party.
Alma is one of the original residents of Donald Robinson Village. She has been there for the past 18 years. The100-year-old has lived in Sutherland Shire for most of her life and was an active member of Gymea Bowling Club for about 50 years. She won several awards for her bowling skills.
Those who know her say she is very fit, punctual and enjoys being involved in many social groups including bible study, craft, coffee and exercise.
Denise Crundwell, who also lives at the village, says Alma is keen knitter. She has made about 70 rugs for 'Wrapped with Love' for the homeless.
"She is always generous with her time and contributions," Mrs Crundwell said. "She is pleasant, happy, gentle and a very warm person. She always has a smile on her face and is very much involved in all village activities. She doesn't keep to herself. She goes to church on Sunday and the cafe every day for lunch. She enjoys company. She has a little trouble hearing but love to participate in everything.
Mrs Crundwell said Alma wanted to plan the celebrations by herself.
"She was quite upfront in organising her own party and inviting everybody," she said. "That's how clear her mind is. She is someone you really look up to. Alma is an inspiration to us all and is our oldest living treasure.
"She's also quite fit for someone who is 100 - the rest of us can't keep up with her. She puts us younger residents to shame with her ability to do squats and keep her balance and walk quite briskly. I'm only in my 80s and we all say if knew we would be like Alma at 100 we would be happy to live to 100."
In her younger years Alma enjoyed overseas travel. She now enjoys a spot of shopping at Menai and a donut with a cup of coffee.
