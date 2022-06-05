St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Anglicare Donald Robinson Retirement Village Kirrawee celebrates Alma Homer's 100th birthday

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 5 2022 - 10:09pm, first published 10:00pm
100 years strong: Alma Homer, pictured front with her walking frame, turned 100 in June. She celebrated her birthday at Anglicare Donald Robinson Retirement Village. Picture: John Veage

Alma Homer was so excited about turning 100, she planned her own birthday party. She knew exactly what she wanted - nibbles, a fruit platter, punch and a roast pork dinner.

