You would be hard pressed to find two different occupations when it comes to Andrew Nielsen's gigs.
The Acting Nurse Unit Manager from Sutherland Hospital cares for patients but he also dabbles in spinning the decks.
Mr Nielsen, 26, of Illawong, taps into his passion for deejaying when not in the medical wards.
He started nursing after picking up first aid skills as a volunteer surf lifesaver. He has been deejaying on the side since his high school days.
"Nursing and deejaying are so different from each other but they are both passions of mine and I love them both," he said.
"It started when the hospital organised a huge farewell for [a staff member's] retirement and after that more people in the hospital knew I was a deejay. From then I was asked to deejay at hospital barbeques and events, including the Music on the Lawn events."
Music on the Lawn is a wellness initiative the Sutherland Hospital executive team created during COVID-19 lockdowns. Staff were encouraged to spend their lunch breaks outside on the front lawn of the hospital and listen to music while enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.
Known as DJ Nielsen in the music industry, Mr Nielsen said he felt honoured to be able to contribute to his fellow staff members' well-being.
His two roles are again joining forces for an upcoming hospital fundraiser. Mr Nielsen will show his musical talents on June 25 as part of the entertainment at a gala event at St George Motor Boat Club.
Channel 7 News sports presenter Mel McLaughlin is the MC for the evening. Money raised will be used to expand the Education Centre and the Oncology Day Clinic. Sharks and Dragons rugby league clubs are among the event sponsors.
For tickets email: Naomi Dean or Lisa Black at seslhd-engagetsh@health.nsw.gov.au
