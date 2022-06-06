For a man born in Penrith, Ken Kearney surely made a huge impression on the spirit of the St George Red V.
During the True Blues dinner as the NSW Blues were presented before game one of the Ampol State of Origin series Ken Kearney, Ricky Stuart and Harry Wells were all inducted into the NSWRL The Star Hall of Fame.
Kearney is credited as the brains behind the historic run of 11 consecutive premierships for the St George Dragons from 1956-66.
Starting his career in union, he switched to Rugby League in England before heading home to Australia.
He made his First Grade debut for the St George Dragons v Western Suburbs Magpies at Kogarah Oval on March 29,1952 and never took a step backwards.
He had a distinctive physical appearance and he brought with him a ruthless professionalism that led the Dragons to six consecutive premierships from 1956-61, 1957-61 as captain-coach.
He also played 17 games for NSW and played in 31 Australian Tests.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
