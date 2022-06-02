St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Yan selected for third Comm Games

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
Birmingham bound: Chris Yan joins the already chosen six able-bodied,six Para Table Tennis Commonwealth Games team members after being selected in April after winning the Table Tennis Australia selection tournament .

Hurstville Olympian Xin 'Chris' Yan has been selected to compete in the Australian table tennis squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022.

