Hurstville Olympian Xin 'Chris' Yan has been selected to compete in the Australian table tennis squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022.
Born in Xi'An in China, Chris began playing at nine and moved to Australia to study when he was 21.
Following qualification, Yan was selected to compete in both the singles and team event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Games.
All players have now been selected to round out a 14-strong team, the biggest Australian table tennis squad for a Commonwealth Games, who will be vying for gold when they represent the green and gold between July 28 and August 8 .
Chris (33), and Burwood's Tracey Feng now join six new Para-table tennis stars and the already chosen six able-bodied team members after being selected in April after winning the Table Tennis Australia selection tournament last month.
He now heads to his third Games after competing at the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Australian Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission Petria Thomas OAM is looking forward to seeing the team in Birmingham.
"It is wonderful to welcome these Table Tennis players to the Australian Commonwealth Games Team that are bound for Birmingham," Thomas said.
" Congratulations to returning alumni Chris and Tracy who earned their selection to the Australian Team through qualification earlier this month, they will join the six Team Members announced in April.
"With just 59 days to go until the Games, the Table Tennis Team Members can now focus on their preparations towards Birmingham where they will be bold, brave and brilliant."
Table Tennis Australia CEO Scott Housten welcomed the selection of remaining Table Tennis Australia athletes to make for a unified team heading to Birmingham.
"We are delighted to be sending a record 14 athletes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and we welcome the announcement of the final eight team members," Houston said.
"Our six new Para-athletes will all be making their Commonwealth Games debuts, while for Chris and Tracy it will be their third and second consecutive Commonwealth Games appearances respectively.
"We know all Team Members are ready to take on the best players in the Commonwealth.
"On behalf of Table Tennis Australia, we celebrate the entire table tennis delegation. Having both able-bodied and Para-athletes representing Australia as a unified table tennis team is something that TTA and the Australian table tennis community can be proud of.
"We can't wait to be cheering for them all."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
