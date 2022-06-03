St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

M6 stage 2 in limbo after release of 20-year infrastructure strategy

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 3 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic near the intersection of Princes Highway and Rocky Point Road, above the preferred route for stage 2 of the M6. Picture: John Veage

The M6 motorway is unlikely to advance beyond Kogarah for many years, if at all, following the recommendation of the independent body which advises the state government on infrastructure.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.