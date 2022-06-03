The M6 motorway is unlikely to advance beyond Kogarah for many years, if at all, following the recommendation of the independent body which advises the state government on infrastructure.
Infrastructure NSW's 20-year strategy says the government should reconsider the timing and need for stage 2 of the M6 and several other "megaprojects" in the pipeline.
The government is advised to "focus on those with the greatest benefits and need" and "refocus the investment program by bringing forward programs of smaller to mid-sized projects identified by portfolio agencies".
Stage 1 of the M6 from WestConnex at Arncliffe to President Avenue, Kogarah is due for completion in 2025 and the government has already provided $30 million towards developing stage 2 to Taren Point, including the route, project scope and a final business case.
The preferred stage 2 alignment is believed to be a tunnel under Rocky Point Road rather than along the 1951 road reservation through Scarborough Park.
Transport for NSW is advising property purchasers "Section B (stage two) will potentially run from Kogarah to Taren Point via Carlton and Sans Souci, while Section C will potentially run from Taren Point to the A1 Princes Highway in Loftus".
"There is currently no timeline, funding commitment or planning approval for Section B or Section C," TfNSW says. "However, the road corridor reserved since 1951 for future sections of the M6 will remain in place."
Minister for Infrastructure Rob Stokes said Infrastructure NSW's Staying Ahead: State Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2042 contained many important recommendations for the government to consider.
Mr Stokes said "record infrastructure delivery will continue, but we must now consider the global challenges affecting us and the independent advice from Infrastructure NSW".
"The report provides clear recommendations for us to diversify our infrastructure pipeline, consider more smaller projects while continuing to deliver city and state-shaping projects," he said.
Chair of the Infrastructure NSW board Graham Bradley said the strategy recommends the NSW Government sustain high infrastructure investment while pursuing a diversified infrastructure pipeline.
"We need to find a balance between the megaprojects of the past decade and more small and medium sized projects that can deliver great value and be more reliably delivered in a time of a tightening construction market," Mr Bradley said.
Opposition Leader Chris Minns, who has previously indicated a Labor government would not build stage 2, said "delays [in projects] for many people equal cancellations, because they've made investment decisions about their homes, their families, the communities that they want to live in".
"It's an old trick from governments to announce that a major capital project will be delayed beyond the forward estimates for example, but we will get there and it will just simply begin in 2035 or 2040," he said.
"For many families, it's well beyond the horizon by which they have to raise their families and make investment decisions for themselves and it means a cancellation as far as they're concerned.
"This is an old trick being used by governments of both political persuasions, the Labor Party as well, going back decades. But it does mean that the promises that have been entered into by the NSW Government won't be delivered."
Mr Minns said, at the 2019 election, the Coalition had "told the people of this state that they could have it all".
"All the infrastructure projects that were under consideration, everything that had begun, everything that was planned would be done on time and on budget," he said.
"They also said that privatisation was a thing of the past and that there'd be no asset sales in this term.
"This report indicates that both those things are in jeopardy.
"Major projects will be delayed or cancelled and asset sales to pay for infrastructure or the debt that the state has racked up is on the table.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
