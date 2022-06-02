Volunteers crucial for sport

Australia has almost six million volunteers who dedicate over 600 million hours to help others, with an estimated three million donating their time in sport and physical activity each year.
Last month's centenary celebrations at the St George District Athletics Club was a great opportunity to recognise the service of three of the most outstanding recent volunteer administrators of that club.
Combined, Ron Gribble, Dennis Jolliffe and Alan Staples have given 168 years of service to the St George club - each over 50-years - an extraordinary contribution.
They were awarded Athletics Australia's highest recognition for club administration, the Platinum Service Award for 40+ years service.
With National Volunteer Week being run late last month, Australian Sports Commission CEO Kieren Perkins OAM has thanked all sport volunteers across the country and called for more Australians to get involved.
"We are entering an unparalleled era in Australian sport with close to 30 major events already confirmed over the next decade including the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Mr Perkins said.
"Volunteers are essential to the smooth running of all events and the scale of what's being held on our shores in the next decade will take a collective effort and leave a legacy for communities across the country."
Held from 16-22 May, National Volunteer Week is Australia's largest celebration of volunteers and the theme was 'Better Together'.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
