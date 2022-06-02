The hydrocarbon spill volume from the Ampol fuel terminal at Kurnell during torrential rain in April was thirteen times greater than originally estimated.
Ampol initially advised 700 litres overflowed onto Captain Cook Drive and into surrounding areas, including the yards of homes, parkland, bushland and waterways.
Following an investigation, the estimated hydrocarbon release volume has been revised upwards to 9200 litres.
"Initial notification and investigation by Ampol was based on preliminary calculation on the morning of the incident," the company said in a community update, dated June 1.
Ampol said an investigation conducted by a team from another part of the business found the hydrocarbon depth on the oily separator would have been much greater than initially assumed and, also, there would have been other sources in the wastewater system.
The investigation revealed the hydrocarbon released was more than 99 per cent diesel.
"It is recognised that the release had a black colour and sour odour," the update said.
"The black type appearance of the material is the result of approximately 0.5 per cent of the hydrocarbon being heavier than diesel.
"Very small quantities of heavy oil remain in the Kurnell terminal in multiple sources."
The investigation found a 1 in 100 year major storm event, coupled with high groundwater levels and a peak high tide, combined to overwhelm the stormwater discharge capacity and the wastewater treatment plant.
Ampol said remediation works in eight zones were well progressed, and locations with remaining impacts would be addressed in the coming weeks.
Completion was expected about mid-June.
Ampol said, between April 21 and May 27, a total of 1042 samples were sent for analysis.
"Results for 546 samples have been released to the public," the update said.
"The remainder will be released as they are returned from the lab."
Ampol said "a vast majority" had concentrations below guidelines; six of the 546 samples had concentrations exceeding a guideline.
Samples had been taken at 30 residential properties and reports sent to the occupants of 27.
Ampol said the results of ambient air sampling did not indicate any risk to human health.
"A scope of works has been developed for a long-term ecological risk assessment of significant water bodies and ecosystems - Marton Park, Quibray Bay and Towra Point Nature Reserve - that could have been impacted by the incident," the company said.
Ampol said events like this were unacceptable, and it took responsibility and again apologised to the Kurnell community for impacts and ongoing disruptions as remediation works were delivered.
"Ampol recognises that community notification and engagement immediately following the incident did not meet community needs and Ampol commits to working with the community and emergency services to develop appropriate practices," the company said.
"We are, and will continue to, deliver a comprehensive clean-up and remediation program to ensure all impacts are addressed."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
