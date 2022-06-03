St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Politicians to see environment art first hand

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 3 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parliament: St George Art Society Co-ordinator Wren Craw and President Jim West display two pieces that are currently on show at NSW Parliament House.Picture John Veage

The St George Art Society is going straight to the top by holding their most current art show on the walls of NSW Parliament House .

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.