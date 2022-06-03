The St George Art Society is going straight to the top by holding their most current art show on the walls of NSW Parliament House .
Titled Art Reach-reaching art through others,the artworks in the exhibition done by 30 members of the St George Art Society are predominantly embracing environmental issues and the beauty of nature.
The artists have expressed themselves in artworks on paper as well as canvas.
Styles include Impressionism.Realism,and Abstract art and features various techniques and media including watercolours,oils ,mixed media,lino cut,encaustic inks and much more.
The 'Fountain Court' NSW Parliament House venue was put forward by Kogarah MP Chris Minns who is a great supporter of the Society and suggested the show whilst helping to judge a school children's art show.
Society President Jim West said it was their first exhibition at Parliament House and they had 140 art works to curate for the event.
"We could have just picked our top artists and chosen some of their works " Jim said
"But we decided to be more inclusive and open it up to everyone- there is a definite message in the works.
"Please view our paintings with an eye towards perception,feeling and of course criticism.
"Where would art be without critics."
Jim said the selected artworks by their members are endeavouring to encompass the belief that "Art is not what you see,but what you make others see" (Edgar Degas quote)
"For just about all our members art is a way of representing a creative life,where expression,thoughts ideas and inspiration combine in an outlet that has no comparison"
Wren Craw who is the co-ordinator and vice President said the theme of the environment is a very broad topic.
"We worked out a process and timeline for the curating and stuck to it"
" We had two selection nights ,and two judges with an open critique and worked through it to get to the final 30 works" she said
Inaugurated in 1944 the St George Art Society was created to promote and develop the encouragement of art.
St George Art Society is a very inclusive group where everyone is welcome,whether you are an experienced artist or just starting out.
Their weekly meetings at the Kogarah School of Arts Hall include critique evenings,demonstrations by professional artists,life drawing, watercolour classes and open air 'plein' gatherings.
The art exhibition at Parliament House on Macquarie St runs from May 31 until June 23 with an official opening by MP Chris Minns on June 9.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
